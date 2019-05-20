Take LG’s Portable 1080p CineBeam Projector with you for movies on-the-go, now at $547 (Reg. $650)

- May. 20th 2019 1:39 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the LG PF50KA Portable 1080p CineBeam Projector for $546.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at B&H for the same price, as well as $3 more at Best Buy and LG direct. LG’s CineBeam projector can dish out up to 600 lumens and features an up to 100-inch screen. With two and a half hours of battery life, you’ll be able to watch full length movies on-the-go. Alongside two HDMI inputs, you’ll also find a USB-C port. Wi-Fi connectivity makes the cut and is accompanied by an Ethernet port for the CineBeam’s Smart TV integration. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More details below.

Those looking to save even more can opt for Anker’s Nebula Prizm Portable Projector at $110 instead. At just a fraction of the price, you won’t get the higher-capacity battery or all of the same portable functionality. You’ll also miss out on the wealth of I/O included in the CineBeam. But as far as budget-conscious options go, Anker’s is as notable as they come and carries a solid rating

LG Portable 1080p CineBeam Projector features:

Bring the movie theater experience home with this LG projector. Its USB Type-C interface connects to smartphones and laptops for streaming FHD content, and it’s Bluetooth-enabled to pair with wireless speakers or headphones. The MiniBeam LED lamp on this LG projector has a life of up to 30,000 hours for long-term performance.

