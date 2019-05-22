Apple Watch Series 4 sees some of the best prices to date, take $70 off various styles

Amazon is currently taking up to $70 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models. You’ll also find this offer over at B&H with potential tax savings on select configurations. The best deals are on GPS + Cellular models, but you can find $50 off in most instances. Today’s deal is the second best discount we’ve tracked all-time, topped only by a brief $74 off mention earlier this month.

The latest Apple Watch sports an upgraded display that is 30% larger than the previous generation model. Inside you’ll find a speaker that is also significantly improved, along with heart sensors and the new S4 64-bit dual-core processor. With built-in fitness tracking, this is a great way to monitor your calories burned and activity throughout the day.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab an extra Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, but this Nike-esque option is a nice buy in various colors. Jump over to our roundup of the best third-party bands for even more styles.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Generate Your Own ECG

Fall Detection + SOS Emergency

Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications

Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration

Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life

Water-Resistant up to 164′

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!