Save 35% on Acer’s Predator Gaming Laptop Hybrid Backpack at a new low of $64.50 shipped

Amazon offers the Acer Predator Gaming Hybrid Backpack for $64.44 shipped. Normally selling for $100 direct from Acer, that’s good for an over 35% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it’s on sale for $83 at Newegg. With room for an up to 15-inch laptop, Acer’s backpack filled with various pockets to keep all of your gear nestled in one place. It’s comprised of a water-repellent material and features padded straps, as well as a cushioned back panel and more for added comfort. Plus, its black design with teal accents make it an ideal match for any other Acer gear you may have. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More details below.

For a more affordable way to take your laptop on-the-go, the AmazonBasics Laptop Backpack enters at $26.50. At nearly 60% less than Acer’s option, this bag still has room for a 15-inch laptop. The main tradeoffs are a lack of water-resistance and more premium build quality.

For a more travel-oriented bag, be sure to check out the HEX Terra Sneaker Duffel and Patrol Backpack. We recently took a hands-on look and found them to be stylish, yet functional options.

Acer Predator Gaming Hybrid Backpack features:

With multiple pockets, you’ll find a place for everything that matters—especially that all important Predator laptop1 with its own padded compartment. It’s the small things that count. A strap specifically for your headset, an earphone cable pass-through—even a dedicated pocket for shoes if, that’s your thing. From top to bottom, every aspect of this pack is crafted to let go you where you please. From the water-repellent pockets to the reinforced exterior. If it’s going to be with you all day, it better be comfortable. Padded straps and a cushioned back panel are aimed at giving you the comfort you want.

