Amazon has kicked off its annual AmazonBasics Memorial Day sale, discounting just about every item in the brand’s stable of in-house products. You’ll find a smattering of deals across every category, including but not limited to smartphone accessories, home goods, kitchen necessities, and sports gear. The usual free shipping for Prime members is in place here. Those without a subscription to Amazon’s delivery service will need a $25 order total to side-step any delivery fees.

The AmazonBasics line is a great way to save on everyday essentials at a fraction of the cost of competitors. Hit the jump to find all of the best deals in this year’s AmazonBasics Memorial Day sale.

AmazonBasics Memorial Day sale has deals for everyone

Amazon’s in-house brand covers nearly every product under the sun, and you can sort through the entire lot on this landing page by selecting your preferred category at the top. New price drops are denoted with a “deal” moniker, making it easy to spot the best offers right away.

With graduation parties on the horizon, this is a great way to pick up low-cost gifts for just about anyone. The same can be said for Father’s Day, which is just around the corner. One of our top picks from the tech category is Amazon’s portable wireless Bluetooth speaker at $12.99. That’s down from the usual $20 price tag and the best offer we’ve tracked to date. It features up to 8 hours of playback on a full charge and a 3.5mm input as well. Rated 4/5 stars by over 3,000 Amazon reviewers.

While we’re talking tech, you can save a few dollars on Amazon’s AA rechargeable batteries at $17.50. Increase your savings even further with a Subscribe & Save offer on this listing. You’d typically pay $19 or more here. This is the gift that keeps on giving as you can eliminate the need to ever buy batteries again. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Another top pick is Amazon’s own wireless in-ear earbuds at $14.99. You’d typically pay upwards of $25 or more here. While you find the best audio quality on this pair of earbuds, at $15 it’s a great price to pay for a pair at the gym. If you lose them, you won’t be heartbroken at this price.

On the home goods side of things, you can pick up a 16-pack of 100W LED light bulbs for $47.99. Amazon typically charges over $100 for this bundle with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. With summer on the horizon, this is a great time to finally make the switch to LED light bulbs. Today’s deal works out to around $3 per bulb, which is a pretty solid price for 100W. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

More top picks…

Head over to the AmazonBasics Memorial Day sale storefront for even more deals than what we’ve picked out here today. This promotion is expected to run through Monday, May 27th.

