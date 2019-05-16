The Sega Genesis Mini console has had a tumultuous unveiling after being announced back in 2016 and then delayed until late 2019. Pre-orders on Sega’s miniature gaming machine finally went live a couple months ago and today we are getting even more information. Up until this point, Sega had only divulged 20 of the 40 “legendary titles” that will be pre-loaded on the Genesis Mini, but all that changes today. Head below for all the details.

Sega Genesis Mini Console:

Sega’s Genesis Mini console is shaping up quite nicely, despite delays. After fans were disappointed with Sony’s attempt at the tiny console remake fad, it’s starting to look like Sega might be able to contend with Nintendo’s insanely popular NES and SNES minis. While it might not carry quite as much nostalgia with gamers, Sega will be preloading 40 games (compared to the PS Classic’s 20) and the list is getting even more thorough today.

We already knew titles like Ecco the Dolphin, Space Harrier 2, Comix Zone, Altered Beast and Gunstar Heroes would make their way on to the Sega Genesis Mini. And that’s on top of everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog (Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2, not that freak show from the new movie) and one of the better Castlevania titles: Bloodlines. While Sega is slowly rolling out that last half of the built-in lineup, it has now unveiled another 10 titles.

10 New Sega Genesis Mini Titles:

Sega took to its official Twitter account today to announce the next batch of games slated for its Sega Genesis Mini launch in September. From classic RPGs to a rare Mega Man bundle and the Special Champion Edition of Street Fighter II, it looks like Sega’s micro gaming console will have more in common with the Nintendo variants than we thought. Here’s the full list:

Mega Man: The Wily Wars Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition Sonic Spinball Phantasy Star IV Beyond Oasis Ghouls ‘N Ghosts Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle Golden Axe Vectorman Wonder Boy in Monster World

Mega Man: The Wily Wars:

As if Ghouls ‘N Ghosts, Phantasy Star IV, Wonder Boy and Golden Axe weren’t enough, the rare Mega Man: The Wily Wars tops the list. Including remakes of Mega Man 1 through 3, this one was originally only available in cartridge form for Japanese and PAL region gamers back in 1994. It did make a brief appearance on Sega’s defunct online service, but not many gamers got their hands on it stateside.

Pricing & Pre-orders:

The Sega Genesis Mini console launches on September 19th in the US at $79.99. It includes an HDMI cable as well as a pair of controllers and is already up for pre-order at Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Hopefully Sega has learned from the PS Classic debacle. Gamers want all of the most beloved titles on these mini consoles, and nothing short of everything will do. The Sega Genesis Mini console is seemingly trying to avoid that by simply including 40 games instead of just 20. And as far as I’m concerned it looks like it is checking most, if not all, the boxes here with 10 more still to go.

