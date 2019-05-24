Today’s Best Game Deals: Rage 2 $45, Days Gone $45, Spider-Man $30, more

- May. 24th 2019 9:35 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Rage 2 on Xbox One and PS4 for $44.99 shipped. Simply use code EMCTAVY47 at check to redeem the special price. The new id Software/Avalanche Studios collab released just last week and is now seeing its first major price drop. It is still listed at $60 over on Amazon, for comparison. “From monster trucks to gyrocopters, use an assortment of rugged and wasteland-ready vehicles to speed across the badlands. If you see it, you can drive it”. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Days Gone, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Devil May Cry 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice and many more.

