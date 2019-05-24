Today’s Best Game Deals: Rage 2 $45, Days Gone $45, Spider-Man $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Rage 2 on Xbox One and PS4 for $44.99 shipped. Simply use code EMCTAVY47 at check to redeem the special price. The new id Software/Avalanche Studios collab released just last week and is now seeing its first major price drop. It is still listed at $60 over on Amazon, for comparison. “From monster trucks to gyrocopters, use an assortment of rugged and wasteland-ready vehicles to speed across the badlands. If you see it, you can drive it”. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Days Gone, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Devil May Cry 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Days Gone $45 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Using code EMCTAVY47 at checkout
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $30 (Reg. $40) | Newegg
- Using code EMCTAVY47 at checkout
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster Switch $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Also on Xbox One
- SEGA Genesis Classics from $19 (Reg. $24+) | Amazon
- DuckTales: Remastered $4 (Reg. $10+) | Microsoft
- Bully Scholarship Edition $6 (Reg. $10) | Microsoft
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition $10 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Firewatch $6.50 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Overwatch Legendary $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption GOTY $10 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One $25 (Reg. $35+) | Walmart
- Also available on PS4 for same price
- Kingdom Hearts III $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Mega Man 11 $16.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
Scuf’s new Prestige Xbox Controller offers customizable triggers, rechargeable battery, more
Panic reveals ‘Playdate’ handheld game system w/ a unique design, launching in 2020 for $149
Next generation PlayStation to feature seamless cloud gaming, 10x faster loads, more
New Super Mario Maker 2 secrets spotted in Japanese Direct + more
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!