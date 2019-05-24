Alexa + Assistant-control headlines the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79SE Robotic Vaccum at $180 ($70 off)

As part of its Memorial Day Sale, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the ECOVACS Robotics DEEBOT N79SE App-enabled Robotic Vacuum for $179.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. That’s good for a $70 discount from the going rate, is the best price we’ve tracked this year and the second lowest all-time offer. With built-in Alexa and Assistant connectivity, you’ll be able to clean without having to lift a finger. The DEEBOT N79SE features a 120-minute runtime, a three-stage cleaning system and enhanced obstacle detection. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 405 customers.

If you’d prefer not to have all of your cash swept up by buying a new vacuum, the ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum is a highly-rated option at $160. The main tradeoff here is a lack of smartphone and voice control. But if you’re searching for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy, look no further.

Alternatively, be sure to check out our recent hands-on look with the Eufy RoboVac 30C for a more capable robotic vacuum.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N79SE Robotic Vaccum features:

Relax and enjoy hands-free carpet and hard-floor cleaning with this ECOVACS robotic vacuum cleaner. Multiple cleaning modes and a Smart Motion system adapt to your floors, and you can control it with the ECOVACS app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This ECOVACS robotic vacuum cleaner runs up to 120 minutes for complete floor coverage.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!