This week at the Philadelphia-based LIGHTFAIR 2019 Conference, ET2 Lighting announced a new series of smart multicolor lights. The brand’s new products enter with unique designs that are made of premium materials. Plus, taking advantage of the Friends of Hue program, ET2’s three new styles of light will integrate with HomeKit, Alexa and Assistant and more. Head below for more details.

The self-proclaimed functional art company already has a large selection of unconventional lights and fixtures in its collection. This recent product launch is one of the brand’s first forays into smart lighting territory. ET2 Lighting has unveiled three distinct series of HomeKit-enabled lights, all of which feature the Philips Hue seal of approval.

Each of the new releases feature multicolor LED lighting and take advantage of built-in ZigBee functionality. This allows them to pair with the Philips Hue Bridge, and yields HomeKit, Alexa and Assistant support. Additionally, any other platform or device compatible with Hue will work with ET2’s new lights as well.

ET2 HomeKit Lights iQ Series

ET2 Lighting kicks off its latest additions with the iQ collection. Available in both flush and pendant mount designs, this version of HomeKit light sports three separate LED fixtures alongside a ring-shaped form-factor. It’s comprised of aluminum, steel and acrylic, the latter of which diffuses light with a simpler visual style.

You’re also looking at an output of anywhere between 2000-2800 lumens, making ET2’s HomeKit light one of the brighter options on the market. Prices start at $400 for the flush mount option and climb up to over $500 for the larger version of pendant light.

iCorona Series Lights

Similarly to its iQ series, ETA’s HomeKit iCorona Lights are available in both flush and pendant mount design and clock in at 2,800 lumens. This version only feature two fixtures, and combines steel and aluminum into a more complex circular design. Price-wise, you’re stepping up to $678 and $740 for each of the different styles respectively.

iWood Series

Finally, there is ET2’s iWood series of HomeKit lights. Living up its its name, the lighting pendants come wrapped in natural wood and are styled after more traditional tavern lights. There are two different sizes of the product available, which enter as 40 and 60-inch versions.

The more unique design also demands a more premium price, with ETA’s iWood HomeKit lights range from $660 to $760 depending on the version you’re looking to bring home.

ET2’s new Friends of Hue lights are now available for purchase

ET2 Lighting’s entire selection of new Friends of Hue lights are now available for purchase. You’ll find them available from its website and retail stores, as well as Amazon and a batch of third-party online sellers.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As some of the more interesting HomeKit-compatible lights on the market, it’s nice to see ET2 brings its unique style to the Friends of Hue program. Premium price tags mean that you probably won’t be filling every room with these offerings. Though as a focal point for various rooms in your home, these may be very appealing for those with an eye for style. Especially those wishing to bring home smart lighting without sacrificing on the aesthetics.

