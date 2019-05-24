Marshall’s vintage-style Stanmore Bluetooth Speaker in brown up to $100 off + more from $80

As part of its Memorial Day Sale, Best Buy is now offering the Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth Speaker in Brown for $149.99 shipped. That’s as much as $100 off the regular price tag and matching our previous mention on the black model. It starts at $280 over at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Along with the iconic Marshall stylings, this wireless Bluetooth speaker also features an RCA input for your record player, a 5 1/4-inch woofer, 45Hz – 22kHz frequency response range and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. Head below for more speaker deals.

More Bluetooth Speaker Deals:

You’ll also find Apple’s HomePod on sale in the Memorial Day promotion at nearly $50 off. The AmazonBasics sale also has some great deals running right now for the holiday including speakers from just $13 Prime shipped. That’s on top of Anker’s highly-rated Soundcore Flare Bluetooth speaker for $50 (Reg. $65).

Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth Speaker:

The Stanmore is a compact active stereo speaker that yields clean and precise sound even at high levels. Stanmore’s classic design is a throwback to the golden days of rock’n’roll, and its analog interaction knobs give you custom control of your music.With a vintage-looking front fret, brass details, and iconic script logo, the Stanmore is right at home with the rest of your Marshall collection.Hook it up wirelessly via the latest version of Bluetooth, featuring aptX technology, use the RCA input to plug in your record player, or simply connect the coil cord that’s included to your phone using the 3.5mm auxiliary input.

