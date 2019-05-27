Amazon 1-day eufy smart gear sale from $10: Smart HealthKit scale, night lights, robo vac, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s EufyHome Amazon store is offering up to 30% off a range of products including its baby monitors, smart vacs, night lights and more. All items in the sale ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carry solid 4+ star ratings. One standout is the eufy Smart Scale C1 at $19.99. Regularly $30, today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention and the best we can find. Not only can this model track weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass and more, but it also syncs with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. The C1 made the top of our list for the best smart scales under $30 as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details and deals down below.

Also in the sale, you’ll find the 4-pack of eufy Lumi Plug-In Night Lights for just $9.99 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $14, today’s deal is nearly 30% off and the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale right here.

The Memorial Day offers are in full swing including deep deals during Best Buy’s wide ranging event, Nike offers an extra 25% off and here are all the best Apple gear deals.

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.