Team17 iOS game sale from $1: Escapists, Worms, Sheltered, more (Reg. up to $7)

Today we have a nice batch of the popular Team17 iOS games on sale including the Worms series, The Escapists, and more starting from $1. One standout here is the Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout for $4.99. The regularly $7 game has only dropped this low once before today and is now matching the all-time low. This one is a “hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience” that challenges players to escape from prison using anything at their disposal. It features loads of customization options and local multiplayer, among other things. Rated 4+ stars. More deals below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We are also seeing a number of the highly-rated Worms titles starting from $1 down below. While not the all-time lowest prices we have tracked on the newer sequels, they are all matching the lowest we have seen in 2019. The original Worms game hasn’t been updated for the latest iPhones unfortunately, but the rest of the titles in today’s sale are ready to go. You can browse through all of today’s best iOS price drops right here.

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: WORMS: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Worms 2: Armageddon: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Worms3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Worms 4: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sheltered: $2 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands GOTY Edition $20, Super Mario Party $42.50, more

Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout:

Explore the biggest prisons yet, with multiple floors, roofs, vents and underground tunnels. You’ll have to live by the prison rules, attending roll call, doing prison jobs and following strict routines; all the while secretly engineering your bid for freedom!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!