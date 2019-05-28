Razer is among the best when it comes to gaming peripherals. From keyboards and mice to higher-end headsets and gaming mousepads, Razer has it all. The new Razer Mercury Collection includes upgraded mice, mousepads, keyboards, headsets, and more. Offering a matte white, silver, and grey finish, this line of computer gaming peripherals is a must-have for minimalist setups.

Razer Atheris & Basilisk Mercury Edition Gaming Mice

The Atheris is a mobile-first gaming mouse, designed for both work and play on-the-go. It’s wireless, offering both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connections, and features up to 300 hours of continuous use in a pocket-sized ergonomic body.

The Basilisk, on the other hand, isn’t portable but offers some great features. One of the best options that the Basilisk brings is a removable multi-function paddle and dial for adjusting the scroll wheel resistance. Plus, it brings Razer Chroma lighting, giving you up to 16.8 million color options.

Razer BlackWidow Lite and Huntsman Mercury Edition Gaming Keyboards

For those who enjoy a more compact workstation, the Razer BlackWidow Lite gaming keyboard is perfect. Featuring a ten-key-less design, you’ll get an ultra-compact keyboard ready to face any task you throw at it. Featuring high-performance keys with o-ring sound dampeners, the white backlighting is perfect for keeping you focused as you work.

The Hunstman, on the other hand, features Opto-Mechanical Switches and Razer Chroma-backlit keys. This gives you the “fastest key actuation within Razer’s keyboard lineup” while also bringing RGB backlighting to the minimal design. Plus, for those who need it, you’ll also get a ten-key for numerical input.

Razer Raiju Tournament Edition PS4 Controller Mercury Edition

Razer doesn’t just cater to PC gamers. The Raiju Tournament Edition PS4 Controller is the perfect thing for those still stuck on console. Offering a mobile configuration application, this is the first fully modular wireless PlayStation 4 controller. You’ll be able to remap multi-function buttons and adjust sensitivity, plus the Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons give a soft cushioned touch with crisp tactile feedback. There’s also Hair Trigger Mode for quick-firing action.

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma, Kraken, Seiren X, and Base Station Chroma Mercury Edition Peripherals

Leading the way in the secondary peripheral department is the Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad. Featuring edge-lit RGB, you’ll be able to illuminate every victory through Razer Chroma, plus it’ll allow you to enjoy a dedicated space for your keyboard and mouse.

The Razer Kraken headset is the company’s 3rd generation wired headphone tech, offering 50mm drivers which provide powerful and clear sound. Engineered for long-lasting comfort through its cooling-gel cushions, you’ll be able to retract your microphone so that way it’s out of the way when you don’t need it.

For higher-quality audio, however, Razer has the Seiren X. Designed and tested by some of the community’s best streamers, the Seiren X is one of the best ways to get quality audio for your gaming videos.

The Razer Base Station Chroma is the perfect place to set your Kraken headset when it’s not in use. It features a 30port USB 3.0 hub so your headset, mouse, and keyboard plug right into it, and the Chroma illumination makes for the perfect desk accessory.

