Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Perchang, Thunderspace, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Severed, Thunderspace, VPET Gen2, Perchang, My PlayHome, PXL – mosaic art and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Treble Cat HD – Read Music: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dino Rush: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace ~ Rain & Thunder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GPS Tracker | GPS tracking: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: VPET Gen2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: VPET Gen1 – Monster Evolution: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My PlayHome: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Perchang: $1 (Reg. $2)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Dungeon Survivor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iWheel Decision Maker Decide: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Trivia Crack (No Ads): $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Death Worm: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The EO Bar: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: X Drummer: Songwriting Tool: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WORMS: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Worms 2: Armageddon: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Worms3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sheltered: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $5 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $15 (Reg. $30)

