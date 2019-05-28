Join the Justice League and save up to 83% on essential DC graphic novels from $6 at ComiXology

ComiXology is currently taking up to 83% off a large selection of DC graphic novels in its Essentials Sale. You’ll find all of the various eBooks at $5.99 each, though one standout for us is on Watchmen. Normally selling for $13, that’s 54% off and one of the best prices we’ve seen on a digital copy of this New York Times best-selling novel. Watchmen is one of the most critically-acclaimed series out there, and this 415-page book allows you to enjoy everything the original storyline has to offer. It’s my favorite novel released by DC and a must-read for any comic book fan. Shop the entire selection of deals right here for check out some additional top picks below.

Be sure to check out our guide on how to get started with ComiXology and make the most out of Amazon’s expansive comic library. Fans of comic book films also won’t want to miss out on the DC Universe 30-film collection, which is down to a new all-time low of $90 at iTunes.

Standouts in the DC Essentials Sale include:

If you want to catch up on more recent DC comic releases, or want to even give Marvel a try, then you’ll definitely want to check out ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you get access to over 20,000 releases including manga, Marvel as well as DC comics and more. Plus you can sign up for a one-month free trial to give it a test run.

Watchmen synopsis:

Considered the greatest graphic novel in the history of the medium, the Hugo Award-winning story chronicles the fall from grace of a group of superheroes plagued by all-too-human failings. Along the way, the concept of the superhero is dissected as an unknown assassin stalks the erstwhile heroes. This edition of WATCHMEN, the groundbreaking series from Alan Moore, the award-winning writer of V FOR VENDETTA and BATMAN: THE KILLING JOKE, and Dave Gibbons, the artist of GREEN LANTERN, features the high-quality, recolored pages found in WATCHMEN: THE ABSOLUTE EDITION with sketches, never-before-seen extra bonus materials and a new introduction by Dave Gibbons.

