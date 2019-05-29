Smartphone Accessories: Sony Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker $38 shipped, more

Amazon offers the Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker in a variety of colors for $38 shipped. Also available at B&H or Best Buy for $2 more. Normally selling for $58, that saves you $20 and brings the price down to the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon. Sony’s speaker pairs a water and dustproof IP67 design with up to 16 hours of battery life and Bluetooth connectivity. The compact form-factor makes this a great option to stow in your bag. It can also wirelessly connect with another XB12 Speaker to achieve stereo sound just about anywhere. Note: shipping times are delayed until June 1st, though you can still lock in the discounted price right now. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Achieve crisp and clear sound with this Sony EXTRA BASS portable Bluetooth speaker. The included battery offers up to 16 hours of uninterrupted playtime, while a waterproof design means you can bring the speaker to the beach or pool. Wirelessly pair this Sony EXTRA BASS portable Bluetooth speaker with another one for an even bigger stereo sound.
The XB12 is compact, wireless, and made to go with you anywhere. With the included detachable strap, you can hang or carry it anywhere and keep your music going on the move. Simply connect two speakers wirelessly for stereo sound.
