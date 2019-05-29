Bring Jaybird’s X4 Sport Earbuds on your next run and lock in a 20% discount at $104.50 shipped

Amazon offers Jaybird X4 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds in Storm Metallic/Glacier for $104.65 shipped. Normally selling for $130, that’s good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $5 and drops to the second lowest price we’ve seen this year. Jaybird’s sport earbuds feature eight-hour battery life, alongside a fully weatherproof IPX7 design. These workout-ready earbuds also allow you to customize the sound experience, thanks to adjustable EQ settings in the companion smartphone app. Nearly 400 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Those who can live without the customizable audio or Jaybird branding will be right at home with this more affordable pair of Anker SoundBuds Slim Wireless Workout Headphones. At $24 when you clip the on-page coupon, these earbuds rock the same IPX7 resistance and clock in with two hours of extra battery life compared to the X4.

And don’t forget that we’re seeing the first price drop on Jaybird’s new RUN XT True Wireless Earbuds at $150 (Save $30).

J aybird X4 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds features:

Pair your smartphone with these Jaybird X4 wireless sport headphones and head to the gym or hiking trails in comfort. The thoughtful design works with music or your contact list, letting you take and make calls easily. Equipped with Comply Ultra soft tips and rated IPX7 to resist water and sweat, these Jaybird X4 wireless sport headphones create a comfortable experience with every jog or set.

