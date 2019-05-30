Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: SimCity Complete Edition, Cytus II, more

- May. 30th 2019 9:49 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Cytus II, Roll For It!, Star Traders: Frontiers, Candleman, SimCity: Complete Edition and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Thankful for – Gratitude Diary: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bronze Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Looperverse: $9 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Marble Age: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Roll For It!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Candleman:find yourself: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MORPH – Face Aging App: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: SimCity: Complete Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Fidelia: $20 (Reg. $30)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III $29, Mega Man 11 from $15.50, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: the Silver Bullet: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chroniric XIX: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blink – Quick Memo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Flipagram Video Maker & Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Human Anatomy Atlas 2019: $12 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Anatomy & Physiology: $17 (Reg. $35)

iOS Universal: Muscle Premium – Human Anatomy, Kinesiology, Bones: $12 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: inShort: Project & Workflow: $2 (Reg. $7)

iPad: Labyrinths of the World: Changing the Past HD – A Mystery Hidden Object Game (Full): $3 (Reg. $7)

