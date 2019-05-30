Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III $29, Mega Man 11 from $15.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Kingdom Hearts III from $28.96 shipped. Currently marked down to $30 at Best Buy, it regularly fetches $60 at GameStop and is now $1 below our lowest mention. Combining the world of Disney and Final Fantasy, Donald Duck, Goofy, King Mickey and Riku return to stop Master Xehanort’s nefarious plans. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition, Pokemon: Let’s Go plus Poke Ball, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary, Vampyr, Mega Man 11 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Pokemon: Let’s Go w/ Poke Ball $79.50 (Reg. $100) | Walmart
- Mega Man 11 $15.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Matched at Amazon
- Or Ultimate Edition for $60 (Reg. $100) | GameStop
- NHL 19 $20 (Reg. $32+) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- FIFA 19 on Switch $15 (Reg. $30+) | eShop
- Moonlighter on Switch $15 (Reg. $25) | eShop
- Or $10 on Xbox
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- Sundered: Eldritch $10 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Vampyr $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Yooka-Laylee $10 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Call of Cthulhu $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $27+) | Microsoft
- Borderlands: GOTY Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Metro Exodus $38 (Reg. up to $60) | Amazon
- Prey $15 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster Switch $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Also on Xbox One
- SEGA Genesis Classics from $19 (Reg. $24+) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
