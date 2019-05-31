Narrative-driven rhythm game Cytus II is now FREE on iOS/Android (Reg. $2)

Cytus II is among the top 10 ranked music-based titles on the App Store. It is a music rhythm game with an interesting story surrounding the ability to “sync the real world with the internet world.” It comes with 50+ songs and is now FREE. Regularly $2, this is the first time we have seen to go for nothing on the App Store since September 2018. In fact, Android users can also grab this one for FREE right now via Google Play. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from over 34,000 gamers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If rhythm games aren’t your thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Today’s iOS roundup is filled with notable deals including Tower of Fortune 3, Anthill, Dr. Panda Restaurant 2, Drylands, Le Havre (The Harbor), To the Moon, Carcassonne and many more. You can build the ultimate sci-fi warship in Starborn Anarkist for FREE (Reg. $3) today.

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

Android: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Anthill, Tower of Fortune 3, Le Havre, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Pokémon Let’s Go + Poké Ball $79.50, Devil May Cry 5 $40, more

Cytus II:

“Cytus II” is a music rhythm game created by Rayark Games. It’s our fourth rhythm game title, following the footsteps of three global successes, “Cytus”, “DEEMO” and “VOEZ”. This sequel to “Cytus” brings back the original staff and is a product of hardwork and devotion. In the future, humans have redefined internet development and connections. We can now easily sync the real world with the internet world, changing life as we have known for thousands of years.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!