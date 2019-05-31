Dyson vacuums are up to $120 off today: Animal Upright, V6 Cordless, Cyclone V10, more

- May. 31st 2019 8:57 am ET

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Dyson Ball Animal Bagless Upright Vacuum in Iron/Purple (216041-01) for $249.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy Deals of the Day. Originally $500, this model sells for closer to $300 or more at Amazon and elsewhere right now. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best we can find. Along with the included tangle-free turbine, multi-angle, stair and combination tools, it is designed for multi-floor cleaning and includes a washable, whole-machine HEPA filter. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

More Dyson Vacuum Deals:

However, you can save even more with the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum at $160 (Reg. up to $250) or the app-controlled ILIFE A7 robotic vacuum at $157.50 (Reg. $210).

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum:

Dyson Ball Animal Bagless Upright Vacuum: Tackle messes on your carpet and hard flooring with this versatile upright vacuum. The powerful motor and Radial Root Cyclone technology thoroughly clean dirt, dust and debris. Plus, the cleaner head automatically adjusts to suit your flooring. Tangle-free turbine, multi-angle, stair and combination tools are included, so you can reach every nook and cranny of your home.

