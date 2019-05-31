Nintendo is blowing out 2DS/3DS XL consoles w/ up to $80 off refurbished models, deals from $50

The official Nintendo eBay store is offering some amazing deals on 2DS/3DS XL handhelds consoles today. We are looking at as much as $80 off Nintendo refurbished units with its standard one year warranty included. One standout here is the New Nintendo 3DS XL in Black or New Galaxy for $119.99 shipped. This unit still sells for $200 in new condition from Amazon, GameStop and direct from Nintendo. For comparison sake, Amazon charges $140 for a third-party refurbished model. This one features built-in amiibo/NFC support as well as the C-stick for enhanced camera control. But we also have some solid deals on the basic 2DS as well as the New 2DS XL down below as well.

More Nintendo 2DS/3DS Deals:

Note: all deals below are refurbished by Nintendo, include a one year warranty and come in a plain brown box.

If you would prefer a new model, Target is offering the New Nintendo 2DS XL Console with Mario Kart 7 (Orange/White) for $130, down from the usual $150. Matched at Amazon, but currently backordered.

While some of the units above actually so come with the AC Adapter, some do not. But you can grab one from Amazon at just over $7 Prime shipped. But remember, if you have one laying around from older 2Ds, 3DS and 3DS XL units, those will work here as well. Then go load up on 2DS/3DS games from $13 Prime shipped.

New Nintendo 3DS XL New Galaxy:

The New Nintendo 3DS XL™ is available as an Authentic Nintendo Refurbished Product only from Nintendo, and it comes with our standard one year warranty. Although it may have minor cosmetic blemishes, it is guaranteed to be fully functional. We think you will find the standards for Authentic Nintendo Refurbished Products are VERY high. Includes Refurbished New Galaxy New Nintendo 3DS XL, stylus (color may vary), 4GB micro SD Card, and 6 AR Cards. AC Adapter not included. The system comes in a plain cardboard box.

