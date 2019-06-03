Now that June is here, it’s time to get our books ready for beach chairs, hammocks and pool floats ready. There are a ton of new books hitting the shelves this month and we’ve rounded the best options for you to complete your June reading list. Also, be sure to check out our May reading list to see even more book options. Head below to find our top picks for this June and book your summer.

The Summer We Lost Her

Releasing tomorrow, a chilling thriller that will have you at the edge of your seat called The Summer We Lost Her by Tish Cohen. A family of three head on a trip to the Adirondacks, when suddenly their daughter goes missing. Faced with the possibility that they’ll never see their daughter again, Elise and Matt struggle to come to terms with what their future may bring. As the search begins, will they find Gracie? How much stress can a marriage take? This is a must-read for June and is a perfect beach novel.

Summer of 69

Another pool or beach read to pick up is the new Summer of ’69 novel by Elin Hilderbrand. This is already a best-seller at Barnes and Noble and it tell the story of the incredibly fun summer of 69. The Levin family spends every summer at their historic home in Nantucket. As the family is in a busy time with babies on the way, a protesting sister and a brother at war, the only sister that can go is Jessie. As the summer heats up, all of the siblings have traumatic things happen along with the rest of the country. This book will also keep you on your toes and will be a quick read for many.

Call Your Daughter Home

Arriving June 11th, Deb Spera’s Call Your Daughter Home, takes place in the years leading up to the Great Depression. As a struggling mother of four with an abusive husband, Retta, a freed slave living on the Coles’ family plantation tries to keep her family alive. When Retta and the house owners wife Annie begin to bond, they unite to stop injustices plaguing their South Carolina town and form a timeless friendship.

The Last Resort

Be sure to pack this book on your next trip. The Last Resort by Marissa Stapley takes place at a luxurious resort where couples are going to work on their marriages led by celebrity power couple Drs. Miles and Grace Markell. However, once the couple get their they’re struck by a tropical storm leaving everyone trapped. This book is a thriller and romance all-in-one and you will want to place this one in your beach bag.

Which book on this list looks most interesting to you in this June Reading List? Let me know in the comments below.

