Projectors can be an inexpensive way to score an extremely large display. No matter how fancy they tend to be, the downside generally boils down to insufficient brightness levels. With a 6,000-lumen offering, the new NEC P Series projector takes aim at solving this recurring issue.

Not only is it bright, it is also very quiet. In fact, NEC has called it “the quietest 6,000-lumen projector”. Other notable features include 4K and a USB port that yields enough power to run many of today’s most-popular streaming media players.

Pro-level brightness, Whisper Quiet design

Some of the most popular projectors from respectable brands tend to offer somewhere around 3,000 lumens of brightness. While this is adequate for dark environments, it can limit movie and game time on the big screen to only certain times of day.

NEC doubles the lumen count of most projectors while also beating the competition in audible output. This is thanks to NEC’s proprietary Whisper Quiet technology that sports a sealed cooling engine that can almost entirely eliminate fan noise. When operating normally, the new NEC P Series projector produces 37 decibels of noise and just 19 when in Eco mode.

“Our new P605UL is the quietest 6,000-lumen projector on the market today,” said Ryan Pitterle, Product Manager, NEC Display Solutions. “The P605UL makes laser projection technology more accessible than ever before, bringing professional-level brightness and advanced features like a sealed cooling engine to a whole new set of customers.”

NEC has yet to share how large of a display users should expect from its new projector. Considering such high brightness levels and an UHD resolution, a 300-inch expectation seems reasonable. Dual HDMI inputs allow users to plug in sources at any time and thanks to the inclusion of a 2A USB port, most streaming media players should be able to draw enough power without the need for an external power adapter.

Pricing and availability

The newly-announced NEC P Series 4K Projector (P605UL) will begin shipping in July for a launch price of $3,599. While it’s not exactly a cost-conscious solution, you’d be hard pressed to find similar specifications that beat this price. Thanks to a 5-year warranty and an expected 20,000-hour lifespan, many consumers may deem the new projector to be a worthwhile investment.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having used a projector for several years now, my only real complaint is a brightness level that doesn’t reach what my TVs and monitors yield. The new NEC P Series projector takes a respectable stab at eliminating this issue, making it an option worthy of consideration for most environments.

The fact that NEC has pulled this off while retaining a 4K resolution is an impressive feat. For comparison, rivals from Epson and others tend to only achieve about half of the brightness. If price is not a concern, keep an eye out for an official release of the new NEC P Series projector beginning in July. Until then, swing by our review of VAVA’s 4K projector.

