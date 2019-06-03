PowerA’s Wireless GameCube Switch Controller ups your Smash Bros. game for $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch in Purple for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart and Target. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention, $10 under the going rate and the best price we can find. The ideal controller for your hardcore Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sessions, features include motion controls, a larger D-pad, added left shoulder button and up to 30 hours of play on two AA batteries. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A great alternative at half the price is the PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch for $20 Prime shipped. It clearly doesn’t feature the GameCube setup or wireless technology, but it will bring a Pro-style like controller to your setup for a fraction of the price. Amazon’s AA High-Capacity Rechargeables at under $11 are a good value buy for controller batteries as well.

Be sure to check out this deal on the Super Mario Encyclopedia and the rest of today’s game deals right here.

PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller:

The preferred gamepad for Super smash Bros. Ultimate

Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0

Motion controls and system Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games

Classic GameCube design plus larger d-pad and added left shoulder button. Includes player indicator and low battery warning LED

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay. Official LICENSED product with two-year limited warranty

