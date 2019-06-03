Today’s Best Game Deals: GTA V Premium Online Edition $14, Yakuza 6 Song of Life $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is offering the Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition on PS4 and Xbox One for $13.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. This version still goes for $30 at Best Buy and starts at around $26 from Amazon third-party sellers. It includes the main game, Grand Theft Auto Online and all existing upgrades/add-ons like the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Yakuza Kiwami 2 SteelBook, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Borderlands Handsome Collection, Anthem Legion of Dawn Edition and many more.
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 SteelBook $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Anthem Legion of Dawn Edition $24 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $15 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Pokémon Let’s Go + Poké Ball $80 (Reg. $100) | Walmart
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $29 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $15.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- NHL 19 $20 (Reg. $32+) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- FIFA 19 on Switch $15 (Reg. $30+) | eShop
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- Metro Exodus $38 (Reg. up to $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster Switch $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Also on Xbox One
- SEGA Genesis Classics from $19 (Reg. $24+) | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
