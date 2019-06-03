Super Mario Encyclopedia LE w/ embossed slipcase hits Amazon low at $36 (Reg. up to $70)

Amazon is offering the Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years Limited Edition hardcover book for $35.63 shipped. Originally $80 but selling for closer to $70, this one has slid down to $44 or so over the last couple months and is now at the Amazon all-time low. It is also $5 below our previous mention and the best we can find. As the name implies, this is 256 pages covering the first 30 years of the iconic franchise (original Super Mario Bros. to Super Mario 3D World). This version includes an embossed Super Mario Question Block slipcase with one of 4 shimmering holofoil limited edition covers inside. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The standard edition Super Mario Encyclopedia hardcover book goes for just $23 Prime shipped right now. You won’t get the fancy slipcase or the limited edition cover, but it does contain almost all of the same information inside. Nintendo is running a notable Devolver Digital Switch game sale via the eShop and it is still blowing out 2DS/3DS XL consoles at up to $80 off. You’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals in this morning’s roundup and everything you need to know to get ready for E3 2019 right here.

Super Mario Encyclopedia LE:

This limited edition comes with an embossed slipcase specially designed to look like the iconic Super Mario Question Mark Block! Inside, you’ll find one of four covers–Super Mushroom, Fire Flower, Super Star, or 1-Up Mushroom–each accentuated with shimmering holofoil!

