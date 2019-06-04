Save $50 on Monoprice’s Mini SLA Resin 3D Printer at a new low of $200

Monoprice’s official eBay storefront offers its MP Mini SLA LCD High Resolution Resin 3D Printer for $199.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available directly from Monoprice, as well as its Newegg and Amazon stores. Normally selling for $250, today’s price drop is one of the first we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Monoprice’s Mini 3D printer utilizes SLA Resin to accomplish prints with a smoother finish and higher detail than a traditional filament printer. It utilizes an LCD display to cure layers thanks to the UV photosensitive resin and sports a 35-micron resolution. This model is also Wi-Fi-enabled, offering a web interface for control. Rated 3.7/5 stars and we’ve found other Monoprice 3D printers to be affordable, yet feature-packed in our hands-on review. More details below.

A perfect way to put your savings to work is by picking up some SLA resin at Amazon. Depending on how much you’re looking to pick up, options start under $16 for the 250ml bottle.

If you’re looking for other prints to get started with as a hobby in 3D printing, check out our favorite models for beginners. We also just took a hands-on look with the Monoprice Maker Ultimate 3D Printer, which offers a higher resolution, larger print bed and other premium features.

MP Mini SLA Resin 3D Printer features:

The MP Mini SLA 3D Printer produces higher quality, more detailed, and smoother prints when compared to filament-based 3D printers. It uses an LCD display to cure layers of UV photosensitive resin with layer heights as small as 35 microns. The printer is ready to print right out of the box. Simply pair it with your Wi-Fi network and add the included sample resin. It has a built-in Web UI, which can slice and print model files without the need for a separate software package. It automatically calibrates and levels the print platform whenever a print is started, ensuring a perfect print every time.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!