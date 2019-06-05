Atari’s Flashback Console has 105 classics built-in for just $20 (25% off)

- Jun. 5th 2019 1:04 pm ET

Get this deal
25% off $20
0

GameStop is now offering the Atari Flashback 8 Classic Game Console for $19.97. You can pick it up for free at your local GameStop after purchasing online or hit that $50 free shipping threshold. Originally $53 or so, this has slid down over the last couple years and is now more like $30 at Amazon and had been closer to $27 at GameStop. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This nostalgic console comes with 105 built-in games including Pitfall!, River Raid, Kaboom!, Frogger, Space Invaders, Centipede and Millipede. It also includes a pair of wired controllers and legacy ports for your original joysticks. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you would prefer to just have these classic Atari titles on your current gen machine, then take a look at the Atari Flashback Classics. Starting from under $16 on PS4 and Xbox One, it includes 50 Atari and arcade games. It might be a smaller game count, but it will run directly on the console you’re already using.

And be sure to check out the Intellivision Amico with Qi charging controllers and $3-$8 games. In fact, a new Earthworm Jim game is in the works that is set to be an Intellivision exclusive.

Atari Flashback 8 Classic Game Console:

Includes 105 built-in games, including pitfall!, kaboom!, river raid & morePlug-&-play on any TV…value-priced plug and play version of atari’s most popular console that sold over 30 million units !

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
25% off $20

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best GameStop Deals

Best GameStop Deals

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more
Atari

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard