Atari’s Flashback Console has 105 classics built-in for just $20 (25% off)

GameStop is now offering the Atari Flashback 8 Classic Game Console for $19.97. You can pick it up for free at your local GameStop after purchasing online or hit that $50 free shipping threshold. Originally $53 or so, this has slid down over the last couple years and is now more like $30 at Amazon and had been closer to $27 at GameStop. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This nostalgic console comes with 105 built-in games including Pitfall!, River Raid, Kaboom!, Frogger, Space Invaders, Centipede and Millipede. It also includes a pair of wired controllers and legacy ports for your original joysticks. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you would prefer to just have these classic Atari titles on your current gen machine, then take a look at the Atari Flashback Classics. Starting from under $16 on PS4 and Xbox One, it includes 50 Atari and arcade games. It might be a smaller game count, but it will run directly on the console you’re already using.

And be sure to check out the Intellivision Amico with Qi charging controllers and $3-$8 games. In fact, a new Earthworm Jim game is in the works that is set to be an Intellivision exclusive.

Atari Flashback 8 Classic Game Console:

Includes 105 built-in games, including pitfall!, kaboom!, river raid & more…Plug-&-play on any TV…value-priced plug and play version of atari’s most popular console that sold over 30 million units !

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!