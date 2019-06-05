Father’s Day is quickly approaching and if you have not gotten a gift yet, this guide will be sure to help. Every man needs a timepiece in his wardrobe, whether its a smartwatch, chronograph or minimalist option. That’s why today we are rounding up the best watches for Father’s Day with styles that are budget-friendly and under $100. Head below to find our top picks.

MVMT

Looking for a stylish and modern watch for your man or dad? The MVMT Leather Strap Watch is a great option and it’s priced at $95. It features a timeless design and red accents that will standout with any look. This handsome watch has a gunmetal frame and a stainless steel face. With nearly 500 reviews on Amazon it’s rated 4.3/5 stars. However, if you like more of a stainless steel bracelet watch, MVMT also has an option that’s priced right at $100 and is very sleek.

Timex

Would this be a watch guide without adding Timex? These classic watches will be in style for years and one of our favorite options is the Fairfiled Leather Strap Watch. Its black face and contrasting brown leather band give it a luxurious and masculine touch. Best of all, it features a glow-in the dark face, so you can tell the time even at night. Be sure to pick up this watch for yourself or as a gift with a budget-friendly price tag of $87 shipped at Nordstrom.

Ted Baker

Another modern and rugged watch that was a standout is the Ted Baker London Leather Strap Watch. The watch is made for durability with a luxurious leather strap. It also has a cool blue hand and its gold detailing is unique. This watch is versatile to wear with any outfit and it’s priced at $93.

Fossil

Fossil is known for its high quality designs and a great gift option for Father’s Day is the Fossil Machine Chronograph Watch Gift Set from Jomashop. This gift set comes with a fashionable watch and bracelet for $89. This watch is very masculine with a distressed leather effect and it also has a scratch resistant face.

Casetify

Finally, if the man in your life wears an Apple Watch, Caseifty has an array of cool band options that are under $100. A way to dress up an Apple Watch is by adding the Casetify Metal Link Band. This band will polish your look and its all black appearance is very stylish. Plus, it fits sizes 38 or 42 and is priced at $95. However, Amazon also has a similar option for just $16.

Which Father’s Day watch from this list was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best Father’s Day cologne.

