Affinity Photo & Designer apps for Mac/iOS are now starting from $16 (20% off)

Serif Labs, the folks responsible for some of the best image manipulation apps out there, have now issued a big time update for both the Mac and iOS versions of Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer. Including support for Apple’s new Pro Display XDR, you’ll find all the details in our full coverage right here. But that also means we are getting some great deals as well. While the Mac versions are down to $40 from the usual $50, on iOS they are now available for $15.99 each. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked in 2019 and within a couple bucks of the all-time low. The Affinity apps combine for a 4+ star rating from thousands. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you can get all the details on the updated features for all versions of both apps right here. And then swing by this morning’s roundup for more deals including the stellar Monument Valley 2 and many more.

Mac: Affinity Designer: $40 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $40 (Reg. $50)

iPhone: Affinity Designer: $16 (Reg. $20)

iPad: Affinity Photo: $16 (Reg. $20)

Affinity Designer:

Affinity Designer is the fastest, smoothest, most precise vector graphic design software available for the iPad. Whether you’re working on graphics for marketing materials, websites, icons, UI design or just like creating cool concept art, Affinity Designer will revolutionise how you work. Built with input from some of the world’s leading designers and based on Apple Design Award-winning technology, Affinity Designer for iPad takes all the power and precision of our outstanding desktop app and converts it into a stunning immersive experience.

