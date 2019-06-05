Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Monument Valley 2, Chess Pro, more

- Jun. 5th 2019 9:51 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Anamorph, Good Woofy, Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition, Monument Valley 2, Affinity Designer, Affinity Photo and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Good Woofy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ReliCam: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: After Focus – Photo Background Blur Bokeh Effects: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Logo Maker | Vintage Logo: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mathematical Run: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Anamorph: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monument Valley 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Affinity Designer: $16 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Affinity Photo: $16 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $40 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $40 (Reg. $50)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: AllPass Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: KRFT: $4 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Draw Rider Plus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nanuleu: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Elastic Drums: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: The Clock: $5 (Reg. $7)

