Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil Collection $18, LEGO Incredibles $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the Resident Evil Origins Collection from $17.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one usually sells for $40 in digital form at Microsoft. It is now at the best price we can find and the lowest it’s ever been at Amazon. This collection features remakes of Resident Evil 1 and 0 with “new high-resolution textures have been created from scratch, including 1080p support on next-gen consoles.” Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, LEGO Disney The Incredibles, Yakuza Kiwami 2 SteelBook, Devil May Cry 5 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $12.50 (Reg. $25) | Newegg
- Using code EMCTBTA33 at checkout
- LEGO Disney The Incredibles $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Dishonored 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- XCOM 2 $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Shadow of War Definitive $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Shenmue 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition $5 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online $14 (Reg. $30+) | Walmart
- Matched on Xbox One
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 SteelBook $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $15 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Pokémon Let’s Go + Poké Ball $80 (Reg. $100) | Walmart
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $29 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $15.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- NHL 19 $20 (Reg. $32+) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- Metro Exodus $38 (Reg. up to $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
