Today's Best Game Deals: Resident Evil Collection $18, LEGO Incredibles $20, more

- Jun. 5th 2019 9:32 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the Resident Evil Origins Collection from $17.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one usually sells for $40 in digital form at Microsoft. It is now at the best price we can find and the lowest it’s ever been at Amazon. This collection features remakes of Resident Evil 1 and 0 with “new high-resolution textures have been created from scratch, including 1080p support on next-gen consoles.” Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, LEGO Disney The Incredibles, Yakuza Kiwami 2 SteelBook, Devil May Cry 5 and many more.

