Smartphone Accessories: nonda ZUS Super Duty USB-C Charging Cable $13, more

Amazon offers the nonda ZUS Super Duty Four-Foot USB-C Charging Cable for $12.99 Prime shipped. Originally selling for $20, which it still fetches direct from nonda, we’ve more recently been tracking an $18 going rate. It just recently dropped to $15, with today’s offer bringing it down the extra 14% and marking a new Amazon all-time low. This USB-C cable comes wrapped in military grade aramid fiber and braided nylon, offering resistance against normal wear and tear. nonda even contends that it’s rated for over 15,000 bends. That all makes it a perfect option for adding to your bag, as its more than well-equipped for use while out and about. Rated 4/5 stars.

Compatible with the new USB C devices such as Nintendo Switch, Apple MacBook and more. Enhanced by the military grade aramid fiber and braided nylon, the ZUS cable can bend 15,188 times. Every ZUS cable is covered by a lifetime warranty. If your cable breaks from normal wear and tear, we’ll replace it. The tough nylon braiding material keeps the ZUS cable inherently tangle-free. The Right Angle USB plug provides a slim fit in narrow spaces.

