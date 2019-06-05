Plugable may not be as familiar of a keyboard brand as some other companies, but with an attractive price point and feature set, they’re hard to ignore. Plugable’s older mechanical keyboard features blue “clicky” switches from Outemo, but this new line leans on linear red switches instead. These new switches, also from Outemo, give the keyboard smoother actuation without the loud clicky sound from their other blue switches. Check out the video below for more.

Priced at $59.95, the Plugable keyboard has some nice features to appeal to gamers and typers but also offers a simple design. Staying away from RGB and media keys help the Plugable keyboard keep a minimalist design. Plugable also offers a TKL (tenkeyless) version of the keyboard with red switches for $54.95.

First impressions

I haven’t used a Plugable keyboard before so I wasn’t sure what to expect when trying this new model. I was pleasantly surprised by how solid it felt. Construction features an all-metal top and it has a compact design making it fit well on most desks.

It’s ready to go right out of the box – just plug the keyboard in and it’s ready to use. Any extra functionality is built right in so it doesn’t require any applications installed to work.

Features

Double-shot keycaps for durability

Dimmable white LED lights

Full N-Key rollover and anti-ghosting to allow multiple keystrokes to register at once.

Plugable Red Switch Keyboard: Video

In lieu of a dedicated Mac or Windows app, Plugable has built some customization features right into the keyboard. With a simple keystroke, arrow keys can be swapped for WASD, which can be good for retro games and left-handed gamers. Combining the function key with F-keys allows media control from the keyboard. I do miss having dedicated media keys, but this saves some real estate on your desk and also, I would imagine, helps to bring the price down. All of the same functionality is there in the F-keys, though.

How does it feel?

So how does the Plugable Mechanical Keyboard with red switches feel? Surprisingly good. They are smooth and easy to depress with a soft muted tone.

Compared to the Logitech G610 which features Cherry MX red switches, I’d say they have a similar feel with a bit more resistance. I did find them to be quieter, though. The sound emitted when depressed is a bit lower in pitch and more muted.

Actuation is smooth and there is no tactile bump like what you find on other mechanical keyboards with clicky switches. I do find it easier to type on the $120 G610, but the $60 Plugable keyboard is half the price and performs well too.

Personally for gaming, I prefer a clicky switch like those found on the Razer Huntsman. That tactile feedback helps me know when a key has been actuated and I don’t mind the sound.

Conclusion

Overall, the Plugable Mechanical Keyboard offers a solid feeling and performing keyboard at a great price. It lacks some dedicated media keys and intense RGB like other keyboards have, but because of that it has a smaller footprint and doesn’t require any applications to get up and running.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!