Upgrade to Xbox One X at a massive $200 off! NBA 2K19 Bundle for $300 + more

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle for $299.99 shipped. That’s a giant $200 discount off the regular $500 price tag and easily one of the Xbox One X deals we have ever seen. Even third-party Amazon sellers still have this one starting from $365 shipped. Microsoft has already advertised $100 price drops on Xbox One X as part of its massive summer sale that kicks of tomorrow. We said that was going to push other retailers to drop even more off, and it’s already starting. Although we don’t expect to see Microsoft’ high-end machine go for less than $300. Head below for more details.

However, Microsoft has unveiled the new Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition as part of the Summer Sale. Regularly $300, it will be available for $250 and is releasing tomorrow. But you can already pre-order it for $249.99 shipped right now. It’s hard to say for sure, but stock on this model could sell out as early as 10am tomorrow morning. Either way, score yourself a dual Xbox One controller charger to complete the setup.

Browse through the rest of the Microsoft Summer Deals right here and then over to our E3 2019 Guide for all the latest from the world’s biggest gaming conference. Microsoft has already mentioned it will be showing off more than 14 first-party titles and all of the details are right here.

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle:

Bundle includes: Xbox One X console, wireless controller, full-game download of NBA 2K19, 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial, and 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial

Celebrate 20 years of redefining sports gaming with the #1-rated NBA video game simulation series in incredible 4K with HDR

Enjoy instant access to over 100 games out of the box with the included one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass

Watch 4K Blu-ray movies; stream 4K video on Netflix, and YouTube, among others; and listen to music with Spotify

With hundreds of Xbox One X Enhanced games, immersive true 4K gaming, and 40% more power than any other console, there’s never been a better time to game with Xbox One X

