We got a full rundown of Nintendo’s schedule a few weeks back, and now we have even more details on the Microsoft E3 2019 showcase. Microsoft will be the first out of the gate when it comes to the major E3 presentations this year and we have a much better idea of what to expect now. Along with a plethora of first party game unveils and possible hardware announcements, Microsoft has every opportunity possible to steal the show this year. More details below.

Redmond has been hard at work in order to gain some footing in the cloud gaming space as of late. The new all-digital Xbox, Project xCloud and the upcoming Sony partnership are just a few of the moves it has been making lately. While we are expecting to hear about some of these initiatives at the show this year (including the next generation Xbox), let’s face it, Microsoft needs to unleash some major new games.

More First Party Games Than Ever Before:

The remainder of 2019 isn’t looking all that exciting when it comes to big time Xbox titles, but it sounds as though the Microsoft E3 2019 showcase might change all that. While there are some top tier multi-platform games coming up, it has almost no major exclusive titles slated for 2019 as of right now. Xbox boss Phil Spencer took to Twitter recently to reveal some details about the upcoming presentation. Microsoft is just finishing up preparations for its showcase and Spencer said we can expect to see 14 Xbox Game Studio titles as well as “more first party games than we’ve ever had in the show. Fun times.”

Just finishing our final E3 rehearsal here with the team in Redmond. Feel really good about the briefing. Lots to show. We have 14 Xbox Game Studios games in the show this year, more first party games than we've ever had in the show. Fun times. #XboxE3 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) May 30, 2019

More Microsoft E3 2019 Details:

While titles like Gears 5 and Halo Infinite have already been confirmed, we will most likely see more multi-platform titles than ever before jump in the Microsoft E3 2019 showcase this year. With Sony out of the picture in 2019, there’s a great chance we see some of the big time third party games showcase on Microsoft’s stage as well. Hopefully CD Projekt will bring Cyberpunk 2077 out for another spin and there are rumors Fable 4 might finally pop up as well.

Microsoft E3 S howcase Schedule:

The Microsoft E3 2019 showcase will kick off on June 9th at 4pm Eastern Time from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

9to5Toys’ Take:

With Sony and Activision both skipping the show this year, everything is falling on Microsoft’s lap. While Bethesda, Ubisoft, Square Enix and Nintendo will all have their own presentations, Microsoft’s biggest competition has dropped out of the race. Expect Sony’s State of Play event and other major upcoming franchises to come out of the wood work over the next couple weeks (Death Stranding hit yesterday!) however. We know Square Enix will be showing off The Avengers Project at some point throughout the show, but we are also hoping to get another good look at Respawn’s upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

