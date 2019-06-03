We are just days away from the start of E3 2019 and the big time Xbox summer sale has now been unveiled. Much like Sony, every year around this time Microsoft launches a wide-ranging E3 2019 Xbox sale with loads of top-tier hardware and software price drops. This year will be no exception as Redmond just took to the Xbox Wire to detail 2019’s Deals Unlocked E3 week promotion. All the details are down below.

Xbox Summer Sale:

The Xbox summer sale is Microsoft’s major E3 promotion. It will be taking place from June 7th through the 17th and feature up to $100 off all consoles, loads of game deals, $10 off controllers and more. While these deals will be available at Microsoft online, “participating retailers” will also have the deals live starting this Sunday. While there are no direct details you can expect all the big boys to show up including Walmart, Amazon, Target, GameStop, Best Buy and more.

E3 2019 Fortnite Battle Royale Bundle :

Sony is dropping the Black Steel Limited Edition PS4 Pro, but Microsoft will have a new console of its own for E3 2019. The new Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition is joining the family starting on June 7th. It features a special edition purple exterior and includes a host of in-game Fortnite goodies. Available in the free Battle Royale and Creative modes only, the new purple console comes with the Dark Vertex cosmetic set featuring the Legendary Outfit, Epic Glider, Rare Pickaxe and 2000 v-bucks, along with the usual month of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Summer Sale Deals:

Now’s let’s go on to the best Xbox summer sale deals. First off, the aforementioned Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition will be available at $50 off, which we can assume will leave it at $249 when the sale starts this Sunday. Xbox One X will be $100 off while Xbox One S bundles and the brand new Xbox One S All-Digital Edition (video review/unboxing right here) will be seeing $50 price drops across the board. Microsoft doesn’t mention any specific configurations here, so we are assuming all currently available bundles will see the drop.

Controllers & Accessories:

Microsoft will be knocking $10 off “black, white, special edition and limited-edition” Xbox Wireless Controllers starting on June 7th. But the Xbox Summer sale will also be including some offers for PC gamers as well. Along with deals on officially licensed accessories from Astro, Seagate and Hyperkin, Microsoft will be offering up to $500 off a gaming PCs, laptops and FreeSync displays from Asus, Razer, and MSI.

Games:

Much like Sony, it’s hard to get a specific read on the game deals themselves. We can, however, say that Microsoft is mentioning a number of new releases in today’s announcement. There will be “hundreds of games” on sale starting from $19.99 including “Mortal Kombat 11, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Forza Horizon 4, World War Z, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Sea of Thieves, NBA 2K19, Anthem, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Spectre Rising Edition”.

9to5Toy’s Take:

As usual, Microsoft’s Xbox summer sale is already looking slightly more exciting than Sony’s. PlayStation Pro will go $50 off while Microsoft offers up to $100 off its high-end machine. The typical $10 off on controllers is certainly nothing to write home about but we are certainly expecting eBay and other major retailers to significantly undercut that starting as early as Sunday. The same goes for the game deals. Don’t expect the newest release like Sekiro to drop to $20 so soon, but we will defiantly be getting some notable offers on much more than first-party Microsoft titles.

