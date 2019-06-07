Expand your storage pool w/ the WD 10TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $160 ($90 off)

Best Buy currently offers the WD easystore 10TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $159.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $300, it’s been down to $250 more recently. That’s good for a $90 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. While 10TB of storage may seem like a lot, this drive is a perfect option for keeping files backed up well into the future. WD also makes some of our favorite hard drives, with the easystore line being one of the most reliable on the market. I’ve been using several of these drives in my Synology DS1019+ NAS and can’t recommend them enough. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Find more details below.

If expanding your storage pool with 10TB is a little over the top, the 8TB Elements Hard Drive will only set you back $140 at Amazon. Or you can pick up the 6TB version for $110. Regardless of which one you pick, you’ll still be taking advantage of WD’s high-quality drives, which are variants of the server-focused Red drives. That makes them a perfect option for expanding your home media or backup server.

WD easystore 10TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive features:

Preserve important files with this Western Digital Easystore hard drive. Automatic backup software regularly backs up data so you don’t lose any files, and its USB 3.0 interface quickly transfers information to and from your computer. This Western Digital Easystore hard drive has a 10TB capacity for storing multiple videos, photos and documents.

