Experience bone-conducting headphones w/ Aftershokz from $47.50 at Target

Target is offering the Aftershokz Trekz Titanium Bone Conduction Open Ear Headphone for $49.99 shipped. Target REDCard members can save an additional 5%, dropping it to $47.49 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $80 at Amazon and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. Bone-conducting headphones are a crazy awesome invention that sound great without going in your ears. Whether you’re planning on biking or walking this summer, these will allow you to enjoy your tunes and still hear your surroundings to stay safe. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones is a great alternative at $15 Prime shipped. Though they’re not bone-conducting, you’ll still enjoy waterproofing so you can be sure these headphones will be great for workouts and yard chores alike.

If you’re wanting something that’s a bit more comfortable and high-end, Bose QC35 II noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones are down to $275.50 today. If you’re planning a lot of travel this summer, be sure to block out road noise with this awesome set of cans.

Aftershokz Trekz Bone Conduction Headphone features:

BONE CONDUCTION TECHNOLOGY – Our bone conduction technology and OpenFit design delivers music through your cheekbones, ensuring your ears remain completely open to ambient sounds for maximum situational awareness during long-term wear.

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY – Modern wireless headphones with Bluetooth v4.1 connectivity and convenient multipoint pairing compatible with your iOS and Android Bluetooth-ready smartphones or tablets and Mac and PC computers and laptops.

DESIGNED FOR LONG WEAR – Trekz Titanium wraparound headbands are lightweight and flexible to ensure comfort during extended wear. Combined with a long battery life, this compact fit allows you to enjoy continuous music and calls for six hours at a time.

QUALITY SOUND – Innovative AfterShokz headphones deliver a premium audio experience. With PremiumPitch technology’s wide dynamic range and rich bass, and LeakSlayer technology to reduce natural sound leakage, you are ensured the best on-the-go audio.

ULTIMATE DURABILITY – Our IP55 certified sport headphones repel sweat, dust and moisture throughout your indoor or outdoor exercise routine. These sturdy workout headphones withstand your strenuous running, cycling, and more! EQ presets reduce vibration.

