We have been waiting way too many years for the Final Fantasy 7 remake release date. After appearing in the Sony E3 2015 press conference, Square Enix has finally put a date on one of the most anticipated game remakes ever. All the details and a brief new gameplay trailer are down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Final Fantasy 7:

Final Fantasy 7 originally debuted on PlayStation 1 way back in 1997 and quickly cemented itself as one of the all-time classics in gaming history. While it’s starting to become a fading memory, the emotional storyline and deep combat systems are still in some gamers mind’s to this day. But you won’t need to reminisce much longer, as Square Enix has finally put a date on the Final Fantasy 7 remake.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake E3 2019 Footage:

The Square Enix E3 2019 showcase is set to take place tonight at 9pm (all the details will be right here the second the show ends). We expect to see a lot more of the Final Fantasy 7 remake then, but the Japanese publisher jumped the gun during a Final Fantasy concert last night. Not only did Square unveil the release date but we also got a brand new trailer you can feast your eyes on below.

More Details and Release Date:

The footage features main protagonists Cloud and Barret, among others. We get a good look at the opening mission from the original game with glorious new visuals. Much like the extremely successful Resident Evil 2 remake, this one is essentially being rebuilt from the ground up with modern graphics and audio, while still maintaining one of gaming’s most beloved, yet tragic story arcs.

The Final Fantasy 7 remake is scheduled for release on March 3rd, 2020 for PlayStation 4. Pre-orders are already available via Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Ok, that’s still another 8 months away. But after waiting this long, we might as well give Square as much time as it needs to make it perfect. Clearly, with such an iconic game, the pressure is on with the Final Fantasy 7 remake. One minor slip up here will surely send the Final Fantasy community in to internet rage. Which is not something Square wants to deal with considering the remake train might just be getting going here. Either way, it will only be a few more hours before we most likely get a much deeper look at one of E3 2019’s most anticipated reveals.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!