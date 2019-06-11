Lock in 4-years of Motor Trend magazine for just $12 today (Reg. $40+)

DiscountMags is now offering a 4-year subscription to Motor Trend magazine for just $12 shipped using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. Select the 4-year option on the listing page. At just $3 per year, this is matching one of the lowest price we’ve ever tracked outside of extremely rare bundle deals and during end-of-year sales. Today’s deal is $24 below Motor Trend direct, $28 under Amazon and matching our previous mention. Head below for more details.

As usual, there is no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax from DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so. And this deal is available for both new customers and existing subscribers looking to renew at a discount.

More on Motor Trend:

Motor Trend magazine provides you with an in-depth look into the makes and models of cars. With detailed articles about up and coming car models and their features as well as reviews on models that are currently on the market, this publication has what every car enthusiast needs. Order your Motor Trend magazine subscription today!

