Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 discounted by $60 in all styles

Macy’s is currently taking $60 off nearly every Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 model in both sizes and in GPS or LTE configurations. Deals start at $339.Free shipping is available for all. This is the best discount we’ve seen on the Nike-branded models, although yesterday’s deal was better on the more mainline configurations. You can still save $60 or more at Amazon currently on the standard models.

The latest Apple Watch sports an upgraded display that is 30% larger than the previous generation model. Inside you’ll find a speaker that is also significantly improved, along with heart sensors and the new S4 64-bit dual-core processor. With built-in fitness tracking, this is a great way to monitor your calories burned and activity throughout the day.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab an extra Watch band. There are plenty of options out there and you’ll find a wide range of styles in our roundup of the best third-party bands for even more looks.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Generate Your Own ECG

Fall Detection + SOS Emergency

Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications

Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration

Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Water-Resistant up to 164′

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!