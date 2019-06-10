Apple Watch Series 4 new all-time lows with up to $136 off, Series 3 from $189

Today only, Target is offering a handful of new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 4 today, discounting various models by up to $100. Target REDcard members can save an additional 5%. That brings the total price drop to up to $136.50 off, easily marking the best prices we’ve seen by $45. Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a complete redesign with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.Apple Watch delivers a complete redesign with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. You can see each model included in today’s sale here.

Looking to save further? Amazon has Apple Watch Series 3 from $199. But if you jump over to Target and use a REDcard, you can save an extra 5% and bring those prices down to $189.05, which is the lowest we’ve tracked in 2019. Target has both the 38 and 42mm sizes available. Apple Watch Series 3 offers the many of the same features as the deal above, but with the smaller watch face. Check out the entire sale here.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. This leather option comes in a variety of colors at an affordable price. Looking for something else? Check out our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Generate Your Own ECG

Fall Detection + SOS Emergency

Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications

Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration

Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Water-Resistant up to 164′

