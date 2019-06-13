Smartphone Accessories: Aukey MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $13 (35% off), more

AUKEY Store US via Amazon is currently offering its 3.6-Foot Braided Nylon USB-C to MFi Lightning Cable for $12.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code IXZRITD3 at checkout. Normally selling for $20, that’s good for a 35% discount, is the first price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Comprised of a durable braided nylon, this cable is said to stand up against over 12,000 bends, making it an ideal option for storing in your backpack. And with a USB-C plug on one side, you’ll be able to take advantage of wall adapters or power banks with higher charging outputs. Reviews are still coming in, but Aukey’s entire lot of MFi charging accessories are well-reviewed at Amazon.

Bundle includes TU11558A3 3-port USB charger outlet and TPU8A4 4-port USB charger adapter. Create a 7-port USB charging station. TU11558A3 USB outlet features three USB ports with total output of 5.8A, 29W, 5VDC. Each USB port can reach up to 2.4A on standalone charge. One 15A tamper-resistant receptacle. UL listed TPU8A4 portable wall charger features four USB ports with total output of 8A, 40W, 5VDC (2.4A max per port). ETL listed. IntelliChip technology, built into the USB ports, reads the power need of the connected smartphone, tablet, or device to safely and efficiently charge it without overcharging or overheating the device. Both devices do not support fast charging technology

