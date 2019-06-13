Score four Tile Mates with Replaceable Battery and save $10, now down to $50

- Jun. 13th 2019 8:50 am ET

Amazon is currently offering a four-pack of Tile Mate Bluetooth Item Finders with Replaceable Battery for $49.98 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. While you’d typically pay $60 for this bundle, today’s offer takes off $10 and is the second-lowest price to date at Amazon. Tile’s Mate tracker features a water-resistant design as well as a 150-foot range. And with four trackers, this bundle makes it easy to keep tabs on everything from your backpack and keys to wallet and more. Plus with a replaceable CR1632 battery, you’ll be able to extend the life of each item finder well into the future. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

If you can’t think of four items that are worthy of being tracked, then consider just picking up a single Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery for $19. It’s perfect for monitoring the essentials like your keys, and is still a notable way to take forgetfulness out of the equation when attempting to get ready for the day. 

Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery features:

Find missing items right away with this four-pack of Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers. Alexa Amazon and Google Assistant support provide easier control, and each tracker’s built-in button lets you ring a misplaced paired phone on silent mode. Receive notifications via these Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers’ companion app when other users detect your lost belongings .

