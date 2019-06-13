Now that school is out it’s time to start thinking about fresh items to put on the table. From snacks to dinners, we’ve got new cookbooks to help you create fresh and fun meals for the whole family. Whether you’re trying to eat healthy, find a new desert or have the next hit of the party, we’ve found the best summer cookbooks for you. Find our top picks below the jump.

Desert Summer Cookbooks

Are you vegan and love ice cream? The new cookbook Incredible Vegan Ice Cream by Deena Jalal adds signature scoops like Peanut Butter Mud Pie, Rockier Road, Matcha White Chocolate, and Avocado Lime. This cookbook allows create your own ice cream at home with a basic ice cream machine and fresh, wholesome ingredients. Plus, every recipe is vegan, allergy-friendly recipes are free of additives and preservatives. This is a great option for vegans or a healthy alternative for families.

Health Cookbooks

If you haven’t noticed celery juice is a huge trend right now and the Medium Medium cookbook tells you all about the benefits. Written by Anthony William, who helps to give you definitive guidelines to do your own celery juice cleanse correctly and successfully. He also answers some of the most asked questions and tips on how to keep the longevity of juicing.

Entertaining Cookbooks

Now that summer and warm weather are here, it’s time to start planning the get togethers and barbeques. With the cookbook Life is A Party by celebrity David Burtka, he shows you the formula for creating easy and perfect get-togethers at home. Inside the book you will find hundreds of ideas to throw a memorable party or to make a new weeknight meal. Some of the eye catching recipes include corn cakes with bacon jam, green chile chicken enchiladas, and Neapolitan ice cream sandwich cake

Barbecue Cookbooks

Finally, who doesn’t love a good barbecue in the summer. One of our favorite summer cookbooks is the new Whole Hog BBQ: Gospel of Carolina Barbecue by Sam Jones and Daniel Vaugn. In this cookbook they will teach you how to make barbecue from the south. Not only do they have recipes for barbecue but they have also added classics such as cornbread, coleslaw, spare ribs, smoked turkey, country-style steak, the signature burger, and biscuit pudding. Plus, this cookbook is a must-have and great for a Father’s Day gift too.

Which new summer cookbooks are you most excited to try? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our reading guide for June with thrillers, love story and history books.

