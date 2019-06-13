Take Insignia’s Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker to the beach for $31 (Reg. $55+)

- Jun. 13th 2019 1:55 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $54+ $31
0

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $30.99 shipped. Matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly up to $100, this Best Buy exclusive starts at $54 from Amazon third-party sellers and goes for at least $90. Today’s deal is $9 below our previous mention and the best we can find. This waterproof speaker “resists damage in up to 1 meter of water” and features 20 hours of playback via the rechargeable 14,000mAh battery. It also has a built-in microphone for taking calls at the beach or by the pool as well as an aux input for wired connections. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Another solid option for even less is the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $21.99 Prime shipped (clip the on-page coupon). While it is about $10 less and carries phenomenal ratings, this water resistant speaker “cannot be partially or fully submerged.”

Speaking of speaker deals, JBL’s $150 Cinema 510 Speaker System is $100 off, this USB soundbar is only $23.50 (Reg. $35) and you’ll find Bluetooth speakers from just $18 in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Insignia Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Share your tunes at the beach or pool with this Insignia waterproof speaker. The wireless speaker is Bluetooth compatible, connecting with enabled devices without the tangle of cords, and a 20-hour battery life keeps the party going all day. This Insignia waterproof speaker is made to float and resists damage in up to 1 meter of water.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $54+ $31

Guides

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Insignia

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard