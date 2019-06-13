Take Insignia’s Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker to the beach for $31 (Reg. $55+)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $30.99 shipped. Matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly up to $100, this Best Buy exclusive starts at $54 from Amazon third-party sellers and goes for at least $90. Today’s deal is $9 below our previous mention and the best we can find. This waterproof speaker “resists damage in up to 1 meter of water” and features 20 hours of playback via the rechargeable 14,000mAh battery. It also has a built-in microphone for taking calls at the beach or by the pool as well as an aux input for wired connections. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Another solid option for even less is the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $21.99 Prime shipped (clip the on-page coupon). While it is about $10 less and carries phenomenal ratings, this water resistant speaker “cannot be partially or fully submerged.”

Speaking of speaker deals, JBL’s $150 Cinema 510 Speaker System is $100 off, this USB soundbar is only $23.50 (Reg. $35) and you’ll find Bluetooth speakers from just $18 in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Insignia Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Share your tunes at the beach or pool with this Insignia waterproof speaker. The wireless speaker is Bluetooth compatible, connecting with enabled devices without the tangle of cords, and a 20-hour battery life keeps the party going all day. This Insignia waterproof speaker is made to float and resists damage in up to 1 meter of water.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!