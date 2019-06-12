Upgrade your Mac mini’s speakers w/ this USB soundbar for $23.50 (Reg. $35)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics USB Computer Soundbar for $23.59 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code X5KACJ3E at checkout. Normally $35, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’re still using the built-in speakers on your Mac mini, this is a must-have upgrade. You’ll experience better sound for music, notifications, and movies with this compact soundbar. Rated 4.1/5 stars from hundreds.

Nomad Base Station

Go with separate speakers and pick up the AmazonBasics USB Speaker Set for $16 Prime shipped. It’s not going to have quite as full of a sound as the above system, but it’s smaller and more affordable for those who need it.

Looking to upgrade your home theater? Anker’s Soundcore Infini 2.1-Ch. 35-inch Soundbar is just $68 shipped and would be a great buy. You’ll enjoy better audio when watching movies and TV shows, providing a more well-rounded home theater experience.

Go all out and pick up Logitech’s Z606 5.1-Channel speaker system. We recently went hands-on with it and dubbed it a great all-purpose system.

TaoTronics USB Computer Soundbar features:

Wide Array of Compatibilities: Works with any device that has a standard 3.5mm headphone jack, such as PC s/ laptops / smartphones / tablets / projectors

Impressive Audio: High-quality sound suitable for enjoyment at work or other small space

Simple Operation: Plug in the USB port for power and plug the pink cable for mic and the blue cable for headphone. Dial the knob for volume to start the oomph; LED Accents set up the ambience

Microphone & Headphone Enabled: 3.5mm microphone input and headphone output make it handy for late-night movies or gaming sessions

Slim Design: Works well with your computer or TV while letting users play what they want without sacrificing valuable desk space

