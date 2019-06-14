Upgrade your battlestation with Logitech peripherals at up to 25% off from $30

- Jun. 14th 2019 9:59 am ET

0

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay storefront is currently offering the Logitech MK540 Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Bundle for $29.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Having originally sold for $60, we’ve more recently seen it fetching around $40 at retailers like Office Depot. That’s still good for a 25% discount and matches our previous mention. This bundle is a notable yet affordable way to give your computer a new set of peripherals. The full-size keyboard has a palm rest and adjustable legs, while the mouse sports an ambidextrous contoured design that’s paired with with rubber grips. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Find additional ways to upgrade your battlestation down below.

Other notable gaming peripherals on sale today

Those looking to add a little bit of flair into their gaming setup will find the AmazonBasics Gaming Mousepad to a be a notable option. At $19, it includes LED lighting and a slick surface to take full advantage of both options’ high-precision optical sensors.

And speaking of RGB, you’ll definitely want to check out our series on how to build the ultimate Chroma Cave. Dive into our hands-on with the Razer Blade 15 to start.

Logitech MK540 Advanced Keyboard bundle features:

Navigate and type smoothly with this Logitech Advanced wireless combo. Its ambidextrous contoured mouse with rubber grips provides a secure, comfortable hold, and the full-size keyboard has a palm rest and adjustable tilt legs for ergonomic extended use. The Unifying receiver connects this plug-and-play Logitech Advanced wireless combo to a computer within 32.8 feet.

