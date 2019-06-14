Back in 2015, GameStop acquired ThinkGeek, a purveyor of various collectables, toys and more inspired by pop culture. Now the online retailer has announced that it would be closing its digital doors, as ThinkGeek begins moving into its parent company’s retail locations and online. To prepare for moving day, you’ll now be able to take 50% off the site’s entire collection of memorabilia and more. Head below for additional details as well as all of the top picks in ThinkGeek’s closing sale.

News about the closing down

In an attempt to stay relevant, lately GameStop has been making the push to evolve beyond just selling games. Many of its stores carry a bevy of comic book, anime and other merchandise to catch the eyes of shoppers. ThinkGeek has already been working in tandem with the retailer to pull this off, so merging the online storefront with its parent company helps streamline things.

Despite GameStop shutting down its subsidiary, all 40 of ThinkGeek’s physical brick and mortar stores will remain open. You’ll have until July 2nd to place orders online, while is also the last day the site will be in operation. Those with ThinkGeek gift cards or credit will luckily be able to spend them at GameStop.

ThinkGeek’s closing sale slashes prices on its collection of memorabilia

This recent news isn’t all bad though, as ThinkGeek is taking 50% off everything with code MOVINGDAY to prepare for the move. Unlike past promotions, everything that the retailers offers is eligible. A great place to dive in is the retailer’s Best Sellers section, which is full of some of the more eye-catching discounts.

Amongst those discounts, one of the standouts is a four-pack of Tiny Arcade’s Retro Classics Miniature Cabinets at $34.99. This is the lowest we’ve seen on the bundle, which includes Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Space Invaders and Galaxian gaming devices. Tiny Arcade’s line of nostalgic video games are well-reviewed at Amazon.

Notable ThinkGeek best-sellers from the closing sale:

Today’s closing sale is notably perfect for Fallout fans, as there is plenty of merchandise from Bethesda’s popular franchise with slashed prices at ThinkGeek. Our favorite of these wasteland-centered discounts is on the Fallout 76 Pip-Boy 2000 Construction Kit at $64.99 with the promo code. Down to the lowest price we’ve seen, this set allows you to assemble a full-sized Pip-Boy. I gifted a friend one of these during the holidays last year, and found it to be pretty high-quality prop after getting a hands-on look.

Other Fallout props and merchandise worth your bottle caps:

ThinkGeek’s closing sale is also taking 50% off a selection of Star Wars, Nintendo and plenty of other merchandise. So be sure to shop the rest of the discounts, and don’t forget to use code MOVINGDAY at checkout to lock in the savings.

